Alibaba leads global equity capital markets treasure hunt

* Global ECM hits $678.1 billion so far this year
* Initial public offerings nearly double
* Alibaba leads way with record share listing
By Freya Berry and Elzio Barreto
LONDON/HONG KONG, Sept 30 Global equity capital
markets returned with a vengeance in 2014 as bankers, investors
and companies led a charge that culminated spectacularly in
Alibaba, the biggest share listing ever.
Worldwide equity capital market (ECM) deals, from flotations
to rights issues, totalled $678.1 billion in the first nine
months of 2014, a quarter more than the same period of 2013 and
the highest since 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Companies around the world cashed in on strong investor
demand and European deals jumped by more than half, hitting the
highest level since records began in 1980.
Initial public offerings (IPOs) in particular stole the
limelight, almost doubling from the same period in 2013 to hit
$176.1 billion worldwide.
The long-awaited Alibaba flotation finally landed in
September, whipping up a frenzy as everyone from founder Jack Ma
to kung fu star Jet Li descended on the New York Stock Exchange
to watch the e-commerce giant's stock rise 38 percent on its
first day of trading.
The listing raised $25 billion after underwriters sold extra
shares, and helped stock market listings across the Asia Pacific
region more than triple to $69.5 billion so far this year.
Equity market deals were also buoyed by the resumption of
listings in China after a hiatus of nearly a year and half, plus
a surge in issuance in Hong Kong and Australia.
The ECM rebound has proved lucrative, with bankers netting a
juicy $300 million in fees for Alibaba alone. Goldman Sachs
topped the global ECM issuance league table by volume,
with 300 deals totalling $61.2 billion, followed by rival
investment banks JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.
"It's been a fantastic year for some of the banks, but
revenue is skewed towards the tech sector and one jumbo
transaction," said Mervyn Chow, head of the global markets
solutions group in Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse, one
of five bookrunners for Alibaba's record sale.
"This is a landmark deal in every aspect globally and
provides very positive momentum and a textbook roadmap for
other Chinese entrepreneurs looking to float," he said. "It will
allow other up-and-coming Internet companies to follow."
Issuance in the region is expected to continue rising, with
large offerings in Hong Kong, Thailand and Australia likely
before the end of the year.
Key deals include an offer worth up to $6 billion from
China's Wanda Commercial Properties, while Australian insurer
Medibank Private's flotation could fetch four billion Australian
dollars ($3.5 billion).
ROCKET FUEL
Share offers from technology, media and telecommunications
firms may ease, but deals from others sectors, including
healthcare, are expected from a wide range of issuers, Credit
Suisse's Chow and his European counterpart Nick Williams said.
"We would expect sponsors to account for a significant part
of the pipeline, but we're also expecting corporate spin-offs,
spin-outs, and a wave of privatisations," said Williams, head of
European ECM at Credit Suisse.
European deals in 2014 have so far accounted for almost a
third of global ECM issuance, rising 54 percent from 2013 to hit
$220.3 billion, the highest level for the first nine months of
any year since records began in 1980.
Following a glut of private equity-backed flotations, major
corporate deals are emerging. German drugmaker Bayer
announced this month plans to list its plastics division, worth
up to 10 billion euros.
After a quiet first half, Frankfurt is listing multi-billion
dollar Internet firms Rocket Internet and Zalando
this quarter. Rocket even brought its offer forward a
week citing "exceptional investor demand".
In the United States, it was the best first nine months in a
year since 2000 and activity does not look to be slowing anytime
soon, with Alibaba whetting investor appetite for more deals.
"We were all expecting that Alibaba would fuel the market,"
said Jackie Kelly, Americas IPO leader at Ernst & Young
.
"In a large transaction investors don't get to buy as much
stock as they want. IPOs generally outperform the general market
indices, which is what makes them so attractive. Investors are
rushing for returns."
($1 = 1.1480 Australian Dollars)
(Editing by David Clarke)