Moody's set to cut top global banks Thursday -report

BRIEF-Lumentum Holdings announces $350 mln convertible notes offering
* Lumentum Holdings - Also expects to grant initial purchasers of notes 30-day option to purchase up to additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes
LONDON, June 21 Ratings agency Moody's will announce its downgrades of many of the world's biggest banks later on Thursday, Sky News reported.
Moody's has said it will release the ratings reviews, which include significant downgrades for many banks, by the end of June. A spokeswoman for Moody's declined to comment on the exact timing.
There has been speculation the downgrades were imminent for several days.
Funding costs for the banks are likely to rise after the downgrades, and their trading partners may ask for more collateral. Much of the impact could already be discounted, however, as Moody's signaled in February how much banks like Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were likely to be cut.
* Poll shows 63 percent of French people approve of measures (Adds details from conference, background)
LONDON, March 2 The total value of global stock markets surpassed its previous May 2015 peak to hit a new record, according to Thomson Reuters data, as investors continued to pump money into equities on hopes of a pick-up in growth, inflation and corporate profits.