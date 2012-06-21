Moody's set for bank ratings cuts Thurs -sources

BRIEF-VolitionRX says begun study of Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
* VolitionRX Ltd - has begun a two-phase logistical study of company's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
LONDON, June 21 Ratings agency Moody's is expected to announce downgrades of many of the world's biggest banks later on Thursday, banking industry sources said.
Moody's has said it will release the ratings reviews on 17 major banks, including significant downgrades for many, by the end of June. Two sources said the downgrades were due to come later on Thursday, although the timing on the release could slip into Friday.
A spokeswoman for Moody's declined to comment on the exact timing.
* Windstream Holdings Inc - files for potential stock offering of up to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Littelfuse inc says has made an incremental $15 million investment in monolith semiconductor inc