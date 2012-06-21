版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 21日 星期四 23:42 BJT

Moody's set for bank ratings cuts Thurs -sources

LONDON, June 21 Ratings agency Moody's is expected to announce downgrades of many of the world's biggest banks later on Thursday, banking industry sources said.

Moody's has said it will release the ratings reviews on 17 major banks, including significant downgrades for many, by the end of June. Two sources said the downgrades were due to come later on Thursday, although the timing on the release could slip into Friday.

A spokeswoman for Moody's declined to comment on the exact timing.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐