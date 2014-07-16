MOVES-ANZ names Mary MacLeod international and institutional banking CFO

BRIEF-KKR & CO qtrly net income per unit $0.52
* KKR & CO LP says aum was $137.6 billion as of march 31, 2017, an increase of $8.0 billion, compared to aum of $129.6 billion as of december 31, 2016
July 16 The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) said it appointed Mary MacLeod chief financial officer for international and institutional banking.
She will report to Shayne Elliott, the company's CFO, and Andrew Geczy, chief executive for international and institutional banking, ANZ said.
MacLeod will be responsible for managing the financial performance and regulatory reporting for international and institutional banking across ANZ's 33 markets, the company said.
Before joining ANZ, MacLeod was deputy CEO of ICBC International, the investment banking arm of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.
April 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Potashcorp reports first-quarter earnings of $0.18 per share