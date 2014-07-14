版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 14日 星期一 18:47 BJT

MOVES-Arab Banking Corp names Sharon Craggs group compliance head

July 14 Arab Banking Corp (ABC) said it appointed Sharon Craggs the head of group compliance at the bank's headquarters in Bahrain.

The appointment is part of the bank's efforts to strengthen its compliance functions at the group level, covering offices in 17 different jurisdictions, ABC said.

Craggs will join the bank on Aug. 1. Before this, she worked with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore as head of compliance for Southeast Asia.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐