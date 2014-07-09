MOVES-Barclays names head of trade & working capital for Middle East region

BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.01
* Whirlpool Corporation reports first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year guidance
July 9 Barclays Plc appointed Jeroen Reyes Stolker as head of trade & working capital for the Middle Eastregion.
Stolker joined Barclays in 2007 in Europe. Before moving to Dubai he was based in Madrid, leading the business development and product management areas of Trade and Working Capital International.
* Bioasis appoints Mark Day, Ph.D., as chief executive officer and director
* American Lorain says filed form 12B-25 indicating that co was delaying filing of its annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2peJzEn) Further company coverage: