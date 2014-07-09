版本:
MOVES-Barclays names head of trade & working capital for Middle East region

July 9 Barclays Plc appointed Jeroen Reyes Stolker as head of trade & working capital for the Middle Eastregion.

Stolker joined Barclays in 2007 in Europe. Before moving to Dubai he was based in Madrid, leading the business development and product management areas of Trade and Working Capital International.
