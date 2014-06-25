MOVES- BNY Mellon names Brian Shea CEO of investment services

June 25 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said Brian Shea, president of investment services, will replace Tim Keaney as chief executive of investment services, effective immediately.

Keaney is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, BNY Mellon said.

The trust bank also said Brian Rogan, chief risk officer, and Art Certosimo, chief executive of global markets, would retire at the end of this year.

Curtis Arledge, chief executive of investment management, will also oversee the newly formed BNY Mellon Markets Group as part of the organizational changes, the company said.

Kurt Woetzel, head of global collateral services, was named president of BNY Mellon Markets Group.