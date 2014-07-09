MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch names co-heads for Asia rates team

BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.01
* Whirlpool Corporation reports first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year guidance
July 9 Bank of America Merrill Lynch named Claudio Piron and Adarsh Sinha as co-heads of its Asia rates and currencies strategy team.
While Piron was head of EM-Asia fixed income and FX strategy, Adarsh was leading the G10 FX strategy, Asia Pacific.
Piron will be based in Singapore and Adarsh in Hong Kong. They will work to help realize the synergy between its EM and G10 coverage in Asia, the bank said.
Rohit Garg will join the company in September as Asia FX and rates strategist, with a focus on South and Southeast Asia.
Garg joins from BNP Paribas and will be based in Singapore.
* Bioasis appoints Mark Day, Ph.D., as chief executive officer and director
* American Lorain says filed form 12B-25 indicating that co was delaying filing of its annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2peJzEn) Further company coverage: