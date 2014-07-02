版本:
MOVES-Broadhaven appoints Chris Spofford as partner

July 2 Investment bank Broadhaven Capital Partners hired Chris Spofford as a partner.

Spofford comes from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where he was a managing director leading asset management within the firm's investment banking division.
