MOVES-Chancery Investment appoints Patricia Reynolds

July 8 Chancery Investment Partners, a provider of tax efficient private equity investments, appointed Patricia Reynolds as business development director.

Reynolds joins Chancery from Carey Pensions. Prior to that, she worked with The Royal Bank of Scotland for over 15 years.
