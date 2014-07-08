UPDATE 1-MOVES-Deutsche Bank's Jeffrey Mayer to join Cerberus Capital-Bloomberg

(Adds Deutsche Bank declines to comment)

July 8 Deutsche Bank AG's head of corporate banking and securities for North America, Jeffrey Mayer, is leaving to join Cerberus Capital Management LP, Bloomberg said, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Mayer's replacement may be internal or external, Bloomberg reported, citing two of the people with knowledge of situation. (bloom.bg/1ogEZKo)

Mayer joined Deutsche Bank in 2010 from UBS AG, where he was executive chairman of fixed income, currencies and commodities and head of complex structured products, Bloomberg said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)