MOVES-HSBC appoints David May global head of research

July 3 HSBC named David May global head of research, according to two people familiar with the appointment.

HSBC confirmed the appointment but declined to comment further.

May was previously global head of equity coverage and head of equity research, Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. He will relocate to London.

May replaces Stuart Parkinson who has been appointed chief of staff to Peter Boyles, chief executive of HSBC's Global Private Banking unit.
