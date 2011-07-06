MOVES-RBS, Investec, Standard Chartered, Cowen

(Adds SunTrust and Legal & General Investment Management)

July 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SUNTRUST BANKS INC

The bank said it appointed Ernest Dawal as chief investment officer for its Private Wealth Management and Institutional Investment Solutions lines of business. He joins from Wells Fargo Wealth Management.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The wholly-owned unit of Legal & General PLC said it hired Nick Griffiths as head of Global Rates. Griffiths is currently co-head of Interest Rates and co-head of Global Portfolios at Aberdeen Asset Management.

3i GROUP <III.L >

The private equity firm has hired Simon Borrows as chief investment officer, a move to strengthen its senior team and placate investors after a reshuffle last year saw its long-time head of buyouts leave.

BLUEFIN CORPORATE CONSULTING

Edward Batson has been appointed as an actuarial analyst. Batson joins from Admin Re: where he was an operations analyst.

BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT

Richard Harley joins the independent private client investment manager as an intermediary sales manager. Richard previously worked for Hornbuckle Mitchell.

INVESTEC CAPITAL MARKETS

The international specialist bank and asset manager appointed Nigel Robinson to the Project and Infrastructure Finance team. He was previously with ING London's Utilities team.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Manfred Schmoelz will join the company as head of global network banking in Asia Pacific. Previously, Schmoelz was chief country officer for Thailand at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Daniel Katz has been appointed managing director and head of EMEA Stock Loan and Structured Marketing. Katz joins the company from Nomura, where he was managing director and head of EMEA Structured Financing and Delta One Sales.

Ross McDougall has been appointed as a director and head of EMEA Stock Loan Trading. McDougall was most recently at Morgan Stanley as executive director of Financing Arbitrage.

From Credit Suisse , Martin Donnelly has joined as a director and European head of Hedge Fund Consulting and Simon Key has joined as a director within the Synthetic Equity Sales team.

STANDARD BANK

Africa's largest bank by assets appointed Marcel Mballa-Ekobena as East Africa Head of Equity Research. Mballa-Ekobena was previously with World Bank's International Finance Corporation where she was a portfolio officer, responsible for private equity investments in Latin America.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP

The business consulting services provider appointed Judith Bachman as a managing director in its Huron Education practice focused on academic medical centers. Bachman joins from Thomas Jefferson University and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she served as senior vice president for Strategic Initiatives.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The global investment manager and subsidiary of The Vontobel Group appointed Sheridan Bowers as director, UK/Ireland business. Bowers joins from Hermes Fund Managers where he spent seven years as an associate director.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

Saranya Skontanarak was appointed head of Global Markets for Brazil at the bank. Skontanarak was most recently head of Global Markets for the Bank in Vietnam.

Cowen Group

Ray Cameron has joined the firm as a managing director and head of corporate access. Most recently he was head of issuer services at LiquidNet, he led the business initiative to extend the company's product offerings into research and equity capital markets.

(Compiled by Maneesha Tiwari and Anand Basu in Bangalore)