MOVES-Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, RBC Wealth Management

Aug 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Switzerland's second-biggest bank has hired veteran investment banker Craig Stine as vice-chairman of its global financial institutions group. Stine earlier worked with Citadel Securities and Citigroup Inc .

The bank also hired Barbara Reinhard as chief investment strategist of Private Banking Americas. Reinhard joins from OppenheimerFunds.

MERRILL LYNCH

The second largest U.S. brokerage by assets and financial advisers hired seven new advisers overseeing more than $800 million in combined client assets.

MACQUARIE GROUP

The financial services provider said Michael McClintock will join Macquarie Capital as a senior managing director in the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) from Sept. 1. McClintock joins from FBR Capital Markets where he served as managing director in its financial institutions group since 2004.

SCHRODERS PLC

The investment manager appointed Nicholette MacDonald-Brown as a fund manager on its European equities team. MacDonald-Brown joins after 11 years at Goldman Sachs where she was a senior investor for three years for the European portfolio at Goldman Sachs Investment Partners.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Pierre Sigrist as director in its Private Client Fiduciary Services team in Dubai. He joins from RBC's trust team based in Jersey.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES

The bank holding company has appointed William Peeples as interim president and chief executive of the company and Edward Mylett as acting CEO of its unit Community West Bank.

GAMMA FINANCE LLP

The provider of services for secondary market transactions in hedge fund assets appointed Benjamin Keefe as director of its new investment advisory business. Previously, Keefe was with UBS Investment Bank , where he was a director responsible for risk assessments of new business initiatives and complex trades.

RAIFFEISEN INVESTMENT

Raiffeisen Bank International AG's mergers and acquisitions unit said board member Martin Schwedler will act as its CEO.

MERLIN INSTITUTIONAL GROUP

Brokerage Merlin Securities has hired Brian McKenna as a partner of its equity sales coverage and content division Merlin Institutional Group. McKenna will oversee the group's sales efforts to large hedge funds and money managers in New York and the Northeast region. McKenna was earlier with financial advisory firm Collins Stewart Hawkpoint.

