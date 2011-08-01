MOVES-Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, RBC Wealth Management

(Adds Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch Community West Bancshares,
Merlin)
CREDIT SUISSE
Switzerland's second-biggest bank has hired veteran
investment banker Craig Stine as vice-chairman of its global
financial institutions group. Stine earlier worked with Citadel
Securities and Citigroup Inc .
The bank also hired Barbara Reinhard as chief investment
strategist of Private Banking Americas. Reinhard joins from
OppenheimerFunds.
MERRILL LYNCH
The second largest U.S. brokerage by assets and financial
advisers hired seven new advisers overseeing more than $800
million in combined client assets.
MACQUARIE GROUP
The financial services provider said Michael McClintock will
join Macquarie Capital as a senior managing director in the
Financial Institutions Group (FIG) from Sept. 1. McClintock
joins from FBR Capital Markets where he served as managing
director in its financial institutions group since 2004.
SCHRODERS PLC
The investment manager appointed Nicholette MacDonald-Brown
as a fund manager on its European equities team. MacDonald-Brown
joins after 11 years at Goldman Sachs where she was a
senior investor for three years for the European portfolio at
Goldman Sachs Investment Partners.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed
Pierre Sigrist as director in its Private Client Fiduciary
Services team in Dubai. He joins from RBC's trust team based in
Jersey.
COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES
The bank holding company has appointed William Peeples as
interim president and chief executive of the company and
Edward Mylett as acting CEO of its unit Community West Bank.
GAMMA FINANCE LLP
The provider of services for secondary market transactions
in hedge fund assets appointed Benjamin Keefe as director of its
new investment advisory business. Previously, Keefe was with UBS
Investment Bank , where he was a director responsible
for risk assessments of new business initiatives and complex
trades.
RAIFFEISEN INVESTMENT
Raiffeisen Bank International AG's mergers and
acquisitions unit said board member Martin Schwedler will act as
its CEO.
MERLIN INSTITUTIONAL GROUP
Brokerage Merlin Securities has hired Brian McKenna as a
partner of its equity sales coverage and content division Merlin
Institutional Group. McKenna will oversee the group's sales
efforts to large hedge funds and money managers in New York and
the Northeast region. McKenna was earlier with financial
advisory firm Collins Stewart Hawkpoint.
(Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik & Rachel Chitra in Bangalore)