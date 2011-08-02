MOVES-Lazard Asset Management, BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets

(Adds Auerbach Grayson)

Aug 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AUERBACH GRAYSON & CO LLP

The New York-based brokerage firm that specializes in providing global trade execution and local research to U.S. institutional investors, has appointed Tim Slaughter to lead its newly launched global fixed income and sales trading platform for frontier and emerging markets as managing director. Previously, Slaughter served as managing director, head of fixed income distribution at Cowen and Co.

LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The global financial advisory and asset management firm named Jennifer Millar as a regional sales manager within the UK third-party distribution team. Previously, she was an investment director with Standard Life where she was responsible for retail distribution in Scotland, North England, Isle of Man and Ireland.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The unit of BofA announced three senior appointments to increase its coverage of the Polish market. Dimitri Danilenko joins from HSBC as head of corporate banking for Central and Eastern Europe while Artur Kozieja joins from Barclays Capital as head of investment banking for the same region. Michal Krupinski joins as head of global banking and markets for Poland from World Bank Group.

CB RICHARD ELLIS GROUP

CBRE appointed Adam Wilton as senior director to its UK debt advisory division, based in London. Wilton joins the team from Barclay Corporate, where he was a director of the bank's real estate structured finance business.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada named Frederic Lainé as a managing director and head of fixed income & currencies, Asia ex-Japan. Previously, Lainé was regional head of the financial institutions group in Asia ex-Japan at Credit Agricole .

SCHRODERS PLC

The investment manager appointed Gareth Isaac as senior portfolio manager within the London-based fixed income multi-sector team. Isaac joins from GLG Partners where he managed the GLG core plus sterling bond fund and the GLG total return bond and GLG gilts funds. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)