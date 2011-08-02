MOVES-Lazard Asset Management, BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets

(Adds Auerbach Grayson)
Aug 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AUERBACH GRAYSON & CO LLP
The New York-based brokerage firm that specializes in
providing global trade execution and local research to U.S.
institutional investors, has appointed Tim Slaughter to lead its
newly launched global fixed income and sales trading platform
for frontier and emerging markets as managing director.
Previously, Slaughter served as managing director, head of fixed
income distribution at Cowen and Co.
LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The global financial advisory and asset management firm
named Jennifer Millar as a regional sales manager within the UK
third-party distribution team. Previously, she was an investment
director with Standard Life where she was responsible for
retail distribution in Scotland, North England, Isle of Man and
Ireland.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The unit of BofA announced three senior appointments
to increase its coverage of the Polish market. Dimitri Danilenko
joins from HSBC as head of corporate banking for
Central and Eastern Europe while Artur Kozieja joins from
Barclays Capital as head of investment banking for the same
region. Michal Krupinski joins as head of global banking and
markets for Poland from World Bank Group.
CB RICHARD ELLIS GROUP
CBRE appointed Adam Wilton as senior director to its UK debt
advisory division, based in London. Wilton joins the team from
Barclay Corporate, where he was a director of the bank's real
estate structured finance business.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada
named Frederic Lainé as a managing director and head of fixed
income & currencies, Asia ex-Japan. Previously, Lainé was
regional head of the financial institutions group in Asia
ex-Japan at Credit Agricole .
SCHRODERS PLC
The investment manager appointed Gareth Isaac as senior
portfolio manager within the London-based fixed income
multi-sector team. Isaac joins from GLG Partners where he
managed the GLG core plus sterling bond fund and the GLG total
return bond and GLG gilts funds.
(Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)