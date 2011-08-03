MOVES-Citi, Barclays Capital, Macquarie, BofA Merril Lynch

(Adds BofA Merrill Lynch)

Aug 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank has hired investment banker Andy Rabin to head its investment banking in the southwestern United States, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

CITIGROUP

Citi appointed Steve Yang as head of greater China credit sales, based in Hong Kong. Yang joins from JP Morgan , where he headed Taiwan credit and investor sales for seven years before co-heading structured credit syndication.

BARCLAYS CAPITAL

The investment banking division of Barclays Bank PLC named Rafael Carrillo as managing director and head of financial institutions group, South East Asia. Previously, Carrillo was managing director, head of South East Asia FIG - investment banking.

MACQUARIE GROUP

The financial services provider named Jorge Mora as senior managing director and head of US financial sponsors for its unit Macquarie Capital in New York. Previously, Mora was head of financial sponsors at Lazard . The firm also appointed William Baumgart as a managing director in its financial sponsors group. Previously, he served as head of the financial sponsors group at Citadel Securities.

UNICREDIT

The Italian bank hired Jakob Groot as global head of institutional distribution for rates, FX and credit, effective immediately. Groot joins from RBS where he was global head of local sales and head of CEEMEA regional sales.

MGM ADVANTAGE

The retirement income specialist appointed David Gulland to the executive team and board as chief risk officer, effective September 26. Gulland joins from Reinsurance Group of America's UK and Irish business, where he is managing director. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)