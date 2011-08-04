MOVES-Jefferies, KPMG, Permira, UBS Wealth Management

(Adds UBS Wealth Management, RBC Capital markets)

Aug 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT AMERICAS

The brokerage hired four brokers from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, who managed $800 million in assets and generated $2.2 million last year.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Michael Goldberg as a managing director and co-head of the U.S. Equity Capital Markets (ECM) Investment Banking group. Prior to joining RBC, Goldberg was a managing director and an industry vertical head in the ECM group at Barclays Capital .

JEFFERIES GROUP INC

Jefferies named on Thursday four managing directors in Asia. Marcus Okuno joins equity sales in Tokyo from Bank of America Merrill Lynch while Chua Lee Leng joins the equity sales and trading in Singapore from UBS AG . Lisa Lau joins from China International Capital Corp Ltd as a managing director and co-head of Hong Kong and China sales trading while Conor O'Mara joins the equity sales and trading in Hong Kong from Morgan Stanley .

KPMG LLP

The subsidiary of KPMG Europe LLP appointed Peter Bate as a director in its debt advisory business. Peter joins from D.E. Shaw Direct Capital, a division of D.E. Shaw & Co, where he played a leading role in developing their mid-market private equity businesses as a mezzanine investor.

PERMIRA

The European private equity firm named Alan Chen as head of China and Christian Paul as portfolio director in its investment team in Asia. Chen joins from Asian Special Situations Group where he was an executive director while Paul worked for KPMG in Berlin. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)