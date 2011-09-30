MOVES-LPL Investment, Kohlberg

Sept 30 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P.

KKR announced the appointment of Tony De Nunzio as a senior advisor to the firm. De Nunzio was the chief executive of Maxeda, a Dutch retail group.

LPL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS INC

LPL Financial, a subsidiary of LPL Investment Holdings, appointed James Shorris as executive vice president and associate counsel for regulatory and compliance policy. He was with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).