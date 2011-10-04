MOVES-HSBC, OMAM UK, Coutts & Co

(Adds Old Mutual)

Oct 4 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGERS

The UK-based global asset management business of Old Mutual Plc appointed Julian Ide as its chief executive. Prior to this, Ide worked at BBVA Asset Management.

HSBC

Europe's biggest bank hired former Citigroup executive Glenn Kennedy as head of sales for the alternatives sector in Asia Pacific.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The global investment bank appointed five managing directors across industry and product groups to expand its Americas investment banking business.

Stephen Cunningham joins as head of Latin America investment banking while Carl Mayer will lead leveraged finance in the Americas. Thomas Fiato joins as operating chief for corporate finance. The firm hired Nicholas Forsa to its consumer retail/M&A group and named Douglas MacKenzie as the operating chief for the global finance JV in the Americas.

GLEACHER & COMPANY SECURITIES INC

The broker-dealer unit of Gleacher & Company Inc named Richard Baxter as a managing director and head of agency trading. Baxter joins from Cabrera Capital Markets, where he served as a managing director and head of taxable fixed income trading.

DANIELS SILVERMAN

The credit management and debt collection company appointed Debbie Baird as sales manager at its Liverpool office. Baird will head the sales teams and advise new clients on the firm's commercial and consumer services.

PRAMERICA FIXED INCOME

The firm has expanded its London team with two new hires, Tim Whyman and Caroline Ardant Bernard. Whyman joins from Nomura as a vice president and portfolio manager for emerging markets debt. Ardant Bernard, who previously worked with BNP Paribas Investment Partners, was named a principal and European leveraged finance and high yield bond product specialist.

COUTTS & CO

The UK private banking arm of the Royal Bank of Scotland hired Mary Haly as senior investment director in the tailored portfolio services team.

Haly joins from Kleinwort Benson Private Bank, where she was co-head of the London portfolio management team.

GAZPROMBANK

The bank, which was founded by Russia's Gazprom , named Ekaterina Trofimova as its first deputy vice-president. Trofimova joins from Standard & Poor's.

ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The firm named Beat Näf to its ultra high net worth team as a senior advisor. He joins from Müller-Möhl Group.

(Compiled by Megha Mandavia and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)