MOVES-Aviva Investors, Societe Generale, Shuaa Capital

AVIVA INVESTORS
British insurer Aviva's asset management arm
appointed Patrick Chong as head of financial institutions
business development for Asia Pacific. Chong joins from
Fullerton Fund Management, where he was senior vice president,
business development.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The group's corporate and investment banking arm named Craig
Harvey as London-based sales trader, responsible for the
Pan-Asian sales trading activity in Europe. Harvey previously
headed the Pan-Asian sales trading team at Mizuho International.
KPMG LLP
The subsidiary of KPMG Europe LLP hired Charles Muller to
its European investment management practice. Charles was
previously the Deputy Director General of ALFI, the association
of the Luxembourg fund industry.
SHUAA CAPITAL
The Dubai-based financial services firm named Michael
Philipp as its chief executive. Philipp was chief executive of
Credit Suisse Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
CASTLEOAK SECURITIES LP
The New York-based boutique investment banking firm hired
Cathy Bell as a managing director and co-head of its municipal
finance group. Previously, she served as a managing director at
Loop Capital Markets.
SIGNIA WEALTH LIMITED
The wealth manager appointed Shalini Khemka as a managing
director. Khemka joins Signia while still retaining her position
as chief executive and board director of The London
Entrepreneurial Exchange, which she co-founded in 2010.
CBRE GROUP
The commercial real estate services firm appointed Tim
Pankhurst from Drivers Jonas Deloitte as an associate director
in its dedicated student accommodation team.
