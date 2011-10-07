MOVES-CIBC, Cowen, Virgin Money

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 7 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CIBC
The Canadian bank appointed Paul Armstrong as an executive director with the financial solutions group (FSG) in London. Armstrong was previously with Unicredit Bank in London as a director in FX sales.
Talal Dehbi was hired as a director in equity derivatives trading in London. Dehbi was previously with Banca Imi in London and Milan, in equity derivatives trading.
COWEN GROUP INC
The financial services firm named Jeffrey Solomon as the chief executive of broker dealer platform, Cowen and Co. Prior to this, Solomon served as operating chief of Cowen Group and head of investment banking at Cowen and Co.
VIRGIN MONEY
The bank named former Bank of England deputy governor David Clementi as its new chairman, as Virgin looks to expand its financial services arm to take on Britain's major banks. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)
