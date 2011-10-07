MOVES-CIBC, Cowen, Virgin Money

(Adds Cowen Group, Virgin Money)

Oct 7 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CIBC

The Canadian bank appointed Paul Armstrong as an executive director with the financial solutions group (FSG) in London. Armstrong was previously with Unicredit Bank in London as a director in FX sales.

Talal Dehbi was hired as a director in equity derivatives trading in London. Dehbi was previously with Banca Imi in London and Milan, in equity derivatives trading.

COWEN GROUP INC

The financial services firm named Jeffrey Solomon as the chief executive of broker dealer platform, Cowen and Co. Prior to this, Solomon served as operating chief of Cowen Group and head of investment banking at Cowen and Co.

VIRGIN MONEY

The bank named former Bank of England deputy governor David Clementi as its new chairman, as Virgin looks to expand its financial services arm to take on Britain's major banks. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)