MOVES-Renaissance Capital, SAV Credit, Lasalle

Oct 11 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

AUGEN CAPITAL CORP

The fund, which invests in early-stage resource companies, appointed Amy Stephenson as its chief financial officer, succeeding Manish Kshatriya who resigned.

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO

The privately held financial institution appointed Rafael Febres-Cordero as head of its International Wealth Management business.

GOTTEX FUND MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

The asset management group appointed Steven Lee Hyungwk as Marketing Director for the Asia Pacific region. Previously, he was a member of the marketing team at Wellington Management Company.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

BofA-Merrill Lynch appointed Ian Ferguson as a Managing Director in UK Investment Banking. Previously, Ferguson was a Senior Managing Director in Corporate Advisory at Evercore Partners.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Chris Brett is named to the newly-created position of European Head of Strategic Partnerships. Previously, Brett headed the International Desk of Jones Lang LaSalle in London.

SAV CREDIT LTD

The UK-based credit card provider appointed Ali Chaudhry as Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer. Previously, Chaudhry was Managing Director of Barclaycard's open market businesses in the UK.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank appointed John Hyman as co-head of Investment Banking and Financing (IBF), based in Moscow.

(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)