MOVES-PIMCO, Blackstone, HSBC

BLACKSTONE
The investment and advisory firm appointed Denis Fabre as
senior managing director responsible for the European healthcare
franchise for Blackstone Advisory Partners. Fabre previously
worked at Bankers Trust.
WILLIAM HILL PLC
The company named Georgina Harvey and Imelda Walsh as
non-executive directors, effective Nov. 1.
PwC
Peter Raymond has been named the Capital Projects &
Infrastructure (CP&I) practice leader for PwC U.S. Raymond will
continue to be responsible for PwC's U.S. public sector
financial services practice.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The division of Barclays appointed Amaury Hendrickx
as director and Jad Fadl as vice-president in its strategic
solutions group (SSG).
BFINANCE
The privately owned financial services firm appointed Sander
van de Giesen as business development director in the Dutch and
Belgian institutional markets. Previously, he worked as business
developer at Pioneer Global Investments.
HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Elizabeth
Allen as director and head of credit research, Asia-Pacific.
Previously, she was vice-president, senior credit officer at
Moody's Investors Service.
PIMCO
The investment management firm appointed John Longhurst as
senior vice-president and head of emerging markets equity
research. It also appointed Richard Flax as senior vice
president and emerging markets equity analyst and Andrew Pyne as
senior vice president and emerging markets equity product
manager.
