REFILE-MOVES-Credit Suisse, SocGen, Lazard

Oct 13 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The financial services group appointed Alberto Brondolo as head of Global Inflation Strategy and Julian Wiseman as head of UK Rates Strategy. Previously, Brondolo worked at Barclays Capital as a director, Inflation Product Manager, and Wiseman was a senior fixed income strategist at Rohatyn Group.

LAZARD LTD

The financial advisory and asset management firm appointed Richard Whitney as a managing director and global co-head of the chemicals group, financial advisory. Previously, Whitney was global co-head of chemicals at Credit Suisse.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The financial services provider appointed Anna Wong as managing director and market area head, Greater China for private banking Asia Pacific. Previously, she was the CEO of HSBC Broking Services (Asia) Ltd.

MERCURY CAPITAL ADVISORS GROUP

The private investment advisory firm appointed H Rennyson Merritt III as a partner in its Boston office and Kristen Belfi as a Principal in the New York office. Previously, Merritt was a director at AEW Capital Management and Belfi director, head of client services at Mount Kellett Capital Partners.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

The global private equity firm said Thomas Ryan has joined its Operating Partner Program. Previously, Ryan was the CEO of CVS Caremark Corp .

BAIRD

The company has added James O'Brien and Jeffrey Rogatz as managing directors to its real estate investment banking team. Previously, O'Brien was a managing director in the real estate investment banking group of FBR & Co and Rogatz president of Ridgeway Capital LLC. (Compiled by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)