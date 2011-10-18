MOVES-Credit Suisse, Barclays Wealth

BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending LLC
Oct 18 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email: moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE
The financial services provider appointed Stuart Guinness as a managing director and head of emerging markets products, Asia Pacific in the Asset Management Division. Previously, he was head of institutional client relations, corporate & investment banking at Societe Generale based in Hong Kong.
CANACCORD FINANCIAL INC
The financial services provider said its Chief Operating Officer Mark Maybank resigned.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The wealth management division of Barclays appointed Rachel McCarthy as private banker. Previously, she worked at Coutts & Co.
SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT
The institutional management division of the Swiss banking group SYZ & Co appointed Alessia Toricelli Dolfi to its business development team. Previously, Dolfi was in charge of the institutional clientele at Dexia Asset Management. (Compiled by Sumit Jha and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)
