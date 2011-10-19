MOVES-Metro Bank, Argonaut Capital, Blackstone Group

(Adds Blackstone, Colony Bankcorp, First Interstate Bancsystem,
Piper Jaffray, Prudential Mortgage Capital, BNY Mellon)
Oct 19 The following financial service industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email: moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLACKSTONE GROUP
Global private equity fund Blackstone Group LP said
it has hired Paul Costello, former general manager of
Australia's Future Fund, as non-executive chairman for Australia
and New Zealand.
BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon has appointed Justin Miller as senior wealth
strategist for investment management.
COLONY BANKCORP INC
Chief Executive Al Ross resigned on Oct. 18 and James Minix
will replace him, Colony Bankcorp Inc said in a
regulatory filing.
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC
First Interstate Bancsystem Inc appointed Edward
Garding as president and CEO. He replaces Lyle R. Knight, who is
retiring on April 1, 2012.
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES
Thomas Schnettler will relinquish his role as company's
president and COO effective Jan. 1, 2012, Piper Jaffray
Companies said in an SEC filing.
PRUDENTIAL MORTGAGE CAPITAL COMPANY
Prudential Mortgage Capital Company hired Michael Mcroberts
to head Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lending businesses.
TROIKA DIALOG
The private investment banking firm appointed David Walker
as managing director in its investment banking division.
Previously, Walker was managing director of investment banking
for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at
Citibank.
METRO BANK PLC
The UK-based high-street lender hired Kirsty MacArthur as
head of private banking, effective Oct. 31. MacArthur joins
Metro Bank from Heartwood Wealth Management where she worked for
two years as a divisional director.
ARGONAUT CAPITAL PARTNERS
The European equity boutique appointed Greg Bennett to the
investment team. Bennett joins from Marlborough Fund Managers
Ltd and previously served as a founding member of Neptune
Investment Management in 2002.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bangalore)