MOVES-ABN AMRO, Barclays Wealth

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
The privately owned investment management firm named Donna
Toth as its chief operating officer. Before joining the firm,
Toth was founder and managing principal of Park Hill Group, the
third-party global placement agent arm of Blackstone .
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The wealth management division of Barclays Bank Plc
appointed Matthew Wotton to manage the sports, media &
entertainment team within the UK & Ireland Private Bank.
Previously, he worked with HSBC.
ABN AMRO
The nationalised Dutch bank appointed Darrell Holley as
managing director of its energy, commodities & transportation
(ECT) business in Dallas, Texas. Previously, he was the global
head of Energy Finance at UBS Investment Bank.
PICTET & CIE (ASIA)
The arm of Swiss private bank Pictet & Cie appointed Sylvain
Gysler as head of Independent Asset Managers in Singapore.
Previously, he led the Independent Asset Managers team for North
Asia at Credit Suisse .
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank
of Canada appointed Johnny Vo as a managing director
with a focus on the European insurance sector and James Eves as
a managing director with a focus on the European banking sector.
Previously, Vo was co-head of European insurance research at
Goldman Sachs and Eves was head of financial institutions equity
capital markets at UBS.
(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)