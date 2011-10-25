MOVES-BNP Paribas, Kleinwort Benson

(Adds BNY Mellon)

The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon's wealth management business appointed Lawrence Miles as the regional president of the firm. Miles was previously executive vice president with the investment advisory firm Convergent Wealth Advisors.

KLEINWORT BENSON

The wealth management services provider appointed Danny Vogt as chief operating officer and John Boyce as chief technology officer. Previously, Vogt was head of Change and Portfolio Development Group Operations at RBS/ABN Amro, London.

BNP PARIBAS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

An arm of BNP Paribas appointed Alfred Tsai as head of China Market and Anton Wong as a managing director of Key Client Group, both based in Hong Kong. Previously, Tsai was managing director, senior advisor at Julius Baer and Wong was director, Solution Partners at Credit Suisse.

METRO BANK PLC

The UK bank appointed James Reuben to its board as a non-executive director. Currently, he is the managing partner of the investment company Melbury Capital. (Compiled by Sumit Jha and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)