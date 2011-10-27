MOVES-Baring Asset, Genworth Financial

(Adds Genworth Financial)
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC
The insurance holding company appointed Daniel O'Shea as its
senior vice president of independent distribution development.
Most recently, O'Shea was the vice president of life sales for
Sun Life.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed Tom Mann as an
investment manager in its International and World Equities team.
Previously, he was an investment manager in the European
Equities team at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.
