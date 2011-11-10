版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 10日 星期四

MOVES-State Street, LV=

Nov 10 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STATE STREET CORPORATION

The financial firm named Finbarr Downing as the head of compliance for State Street International Ireland Limited. Finbarr joins State Street from Northern Trust where he was the head of fund and regulatory compliance.

LV=

The investment firm said it appointed Jon Anderson as the financial controller for the group. Anderson was most recently the chief financial officer at Barclays Corporate.

(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)

