MOVES-State Street, LV=

STATE STREET CORPORATION
The financial firm named Finbarr Downing as the head of
compliance for State Street International Ireland Limited.
Finbarr joins State Street from Northern Trust where he was the
head of fund and regulatory compliance.
LV=
The investment firm said it appointed Jon Anderson as the
financial controller for the group. Anderson was most recently
the chief financial officer at Barclays Corporate.
