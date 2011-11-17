MOVES-Credit Agricole, Nomura Holdings, BofA

* Adds Bank of America, Legg Mason, Lazard Wealth Management
and others
Nov 17 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The U.S. bank's Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan named
a new strategy chief to help him with his bid to reshape a
company struggling with mortgage losses, new regulations and a
sluggish economy.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SUISSE
The subsidiary of Crédit Agricole CIB named Serge Janowski
as Chief Executive of its Hong Kong branch on Wednesday.
NOMURA HOLDINGS
Nomura Holdings' head of India investment banking, Nipun
Goel, and two other senior investment bankers have quit as part
of the Japanese bank's plan to save costs, two sources with
direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG
The Switzerland-based provider of life insurance and pension
solutions and services named Markus Leibundgut new CFO
Switzerland.
THREADNEEDLE
The asset manager named Yoshihisa Kojima as its sales
director in Japan.
LEGG MASON
The asset manager said Bill Miller will step down from LM
Value Trust Fund in April.
LAZARD WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management unit of Lazard Ltd named James
Le Rose as the senior relationship manager in New York,
effective immediately.
WESTERN PACIFIC TRUST
The firm named John Wit as its new president and chief
economic officer.
(Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)