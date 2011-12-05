CORRECTED-MOVES-Emirates NBD, Reserve Bank of Australia, Jefferies, Nomura

Dec 5 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
EMIRATES NBD
Emirates NBD named a new group head of wholesale
banking on Monday as well as a new interim chief executive for
Dubai Bank, which it took over in October, in the latest
management reshuffle by Dubai's largest lender.
The bank appointed Giel-Jan Van Der Tol as group head of
wholesale banking and Douwe Oppedijk -- the former chief
executive of the UAE's Commercial Bank International -- to the
interim CEO job at Dubai Bank, the company said in a statement
on Monday.
RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Australia's government appointed Philip Lowe as a Deputy
Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday, with
Treasurer Wayne Swan also installing high-profile industry
lobbyist Heather Ridout on the RBA board.
JEFFERIES
Global securities and investment banking group Jefferies
named Michael Collinson as managing director and European
co-head of consumer and retail investment banking. Collinson
joins from the Royal Bank of Scotland, and will be based in
London.
NOMURA HOLDINGS
Investment bank Nomura named Steven Downey as head of
equities trading, EMEA, and co-head of derivatives, EMEA. Downey
joins from UBS , and will be based in London.