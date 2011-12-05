CORRECTED-MOVES-Emirates NBD, Reserve Bank of Australia, Jefferies, Nomura

Dec 5 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EMIRATES NBD

Emirates NBD named a new group head of wholesale banking on Monday as well as a new interim chief executive for Dubai Bank, which it took over in October, in the latest management reshuffle by Dubai's largest lender.

The bank appointed Giel-Jan Van Der Tol as group head of wholesale banking and Douwe Oppedijk -- the former chief executive of the UAE's Commercial Bank International -- to the interim CEO job at Dubai Bank, the company said in a statement on Monday.

RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA

Australia's government appointed Philip Lowe as a Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday, with Treasurer Wayne Swan also installing high-profile industry lobbyist Heather Ridout on the RBA board.

JEFFERIES

Global securities and investment banking group Jefferies named Michael Collinson as managing director and European co-head of consumer and retail investment banking. Collinson joins from the Royal Bank of Scotland, and will be based in London.

NOMURA HOLDINGS

Investment bank Nomura named Steven Downey as head of equities trading, EMEA, and co-head of derivatives, EMEA. Downey joins from UBS , and will be based in London.