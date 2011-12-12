MOVES-Goldman, Swiss Re, Barclays, Avoca

Dec 12 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Mark Machin, co-head of the U.S. banks's Asia investment
banking operation for six years, is retiring, according to an
internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday, and is the second
senior Asia banker to depart Goldman in the last month.
SWISS RE
The Zurich-based insurer said Chief Executive Stefan Lippe
will take early retirement after roughly three years at the
helm, in a surprise move which analysts said added a new element
of uncertainty to a company which Lippe had helped stabilise.
BARCLAYS
Barclays Corporate & Employer Solutions named Paul Wilson as
head of employee benefit consulting and Chris Mowatt as head of
global stock & reward services. Wilson joins from St James's
Place Wealth Management, and Mowatt from Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney.
AVOCA CAPITAL HOLDINGS
The credit investment management company named Tarek Saber
as chief executive of Avoca Convertible Bond Strategies, and
Jasper Van Ingen as senior portfolio manager. The company also
named Jonathan Sharkey as head of operations, and Darren Carter
as partner in the new convertible bond venture.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The global independent professional services company named
Ian Morgan as senior director. Morgan joins from European
Resolution Capital.
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS
The asset management company named Julie Thomas and Ben Yeoh
as sector investors for its London-based global equities team.
Thomas and Yeoh will specialise in financial and healthcare
stocks respectively. Thomas joins from Oriel Securities and Yeoh
from Atlantic Equities.
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD
The Bermuda-based insurer and reinsurer said its Chief
Executive John Charman will retire in May 2012, and will be
replaced by finance chief Albert Benchimol.
GLEACHER & CO SECURITIES INC
The broker-dealer unit of Gleacher & Co Inc named
Brian Waltman as managing director at the company's New York
City headquarters. Waltman joins from MF Global Securities Corp.
EUROCLEAR
The provider of domestic and cross-border settlement and
related services for bond, equity, derivatives and fund
transactions named Luc Vantomme as chief risk officer of the
group.
It also named John Trundle as the CEO of Euroclear UK &
Ireland. The current CEO, Yannic Weber, will now become the top
executive of Euroclear Finland and Euroclear Sweden. Weber will
continue as CEO of Xtrakter, a Euroclear company.
The company also named the current Euroclear Finland and
Euroclear Sweden CEO, Anso Thiré, as managing director and head
of business development for the group.
MBA LAZARD
The investment bank named Cristian Bulnes as the managing
director and co-head of its Chile investment banking. Bulnes
joins from Banco Penta.