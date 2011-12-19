MOVES-Danske Bank, Barclays, Mizuho Securities

BRIEF-Goodyear Tire to pay $1.75 mln after four fatal accidents at Danville plant
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
Dec 19 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest banking group appointed chairman of the board Eivind Kolding to be its new chief executive and succeed retiring Peter Straarup.
BARCLAYS CORPORATE
The commercial banking unit of Barclays Plc appointed Karla Maloof as the head of insurance, North America.
MIZUHO SECURITIES ASIA LTD
The unit of Mizuho Securities Co Ltd appointed Hideyuki Kawashima as its president and chief executive, effective Jan. 1.
SOCIETE GENERALE PRIVATE BANKING
The unit of Societe Generale named Eric Verleyen as the chief investment officer of Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros in London and Alexandre Cegarra as the chief investment officer at Societe Generale Bank & Trust in Luxembourg.
