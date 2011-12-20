MOVES-Prudential, Bank of Singapore

Dec 20 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PRUDENTIAL

The British insurer said its chairman Harvey McGrath, heavily criticised by investors for his role in the group's failed attempt to buy Asian rival AIA last year, is to retire in 2012.

BANK OF SINGAPORE

The unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp named Pauline Chung as the managing director and Arthur Fong as the market head for its Greater China team. Chung will also serve as the head of strategy for the Greater China business.