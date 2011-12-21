版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 21日 星期三

MOVES-Willis Group

Dec 21 The following financial service industry appointment was announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS

The insurance broker said its president, Grahame Millwater, has decided to retire next year to pursue other interests.

