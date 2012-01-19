MOVES-Swiss Re, RBS, Signia Wealth, Actis

Jan 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re has picked internal veteran Michel Lies as its new chief executive, giving the group more stability after the surprise announcement at the end of last year that Chief Stefan Lippe would take early retirement.

ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC named James Fleming as chief executive at Arbuthnot Latham & Co. He will be joining the Arbuthnot Latham & Co board from Mar. 1. Fleming joins from Coutts & Co.

SIGNIA WEALTH LTD

Signia Wealth Limited named Chris Godding as co-CIO and Managing Director. Godding joins from Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management International.

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The Royal Bank of Scotland named Madan Menon as the head of international banking, Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. Earlier, he was the country executive of RBS Singapore.

ORIEL SECURITIES

British stockbroker Oriel Securities has hired three new bankers from former rival Evolution following Evolution's takeover by South Africa's Investec as Oriel continues its push to strengthen its equity research department.

HAWKPOINT PARTNERS

Corporate finance advisory firm Hawkpoint has hired a prominent former Lazard merger and acquisitions banker, Peter Kiernan, known for helping to engineer U.S. food group Kraft's takeover of Cadbury.

ACTIS

Private Equity firm Actis promoted directors David Grylls, Nick Luckock and Natalie Kolbe to partners.

LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES

The financial services firm named John Miles and Alexander Bonello as managing directors of institutional sales and trading at its broker-dealer subsidiary, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc.

It also named Michael Marino as managing director of institutional options sales and trading, Christopher Calabrese as managing director of institutional sales, and Daniel Munro as a vice president of trading effective immediately.