CORRECTED-MOVES-Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Temasek Holdings

March 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank AG's head of corporate and investment banking in Asia-Pacific, Loh Boon Chye, is leaving the bank, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

HSBC

The chief executive of Grupo HSBC in Brazil, Conrado Engel, stepped down and a replacement in the country will be named in the days ahead, the bank said on Monday.

R.J. O'BRIEN & ASSOCIATES INC

The Chicago-based futures brokerage firm appointed Mark Sachs as executive vice president, marketing and sales. Sachs joins from Lind-Waldock.

OPPENHEIMERFUNDS

The investment management firm appointed Josean Fernandez as an assistant vice president within the private banking group. Fernandez joins from Neuberger Berman.

TEMASEK HOLDINGS

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has hired Rothschild's top Middle East energy banker, Khodor Mattar, as it aims to beef up its oil and gas investments, a source familiar with the matter said.

DIRECTMARKETS

A subsidiary of Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group appointed Jim Feingold as global head of investor sales, Richard Moore as director of sales and Matthew Bekerman as general counsel. Feingold joins from Portware LLC. Moore has previously worked with Pipeline Trading, Lazard Capital, and Instinet. Bekerman joins from Liquidnet Holdings.

TEAKWOOD CAPITAL

The private equity firm appointed Mike Taylor as managing director for talent. Taylor joins from Cabot Consultants, and has previously worked with McKesson and Schlumberger.