MOVES-Citi Private Bank, Northern Trust, Barclays

CITI PRIVATE BANK
Citigroup's Citi Private Bank named Robert Martin as
managing director. He will report to Russ Labrasca, head of the
Houston office, Citi Private Bank.
BARCLAYS
The wealth and investment management division of Barclays
appointed Dame Judith Mayhew Jonas to the Wealth Management UK &
Ireland (UK&I) Advisory Committee.
NORTHERN TRUST
The investment management company appointed Chris Wilkinson
as a wealth strategist.
OTKRITIE CAPITAL
The investment banking arm of Otkritie Financial Corporation
appointed Michael T. Workman to head its fixed income business.
Workman will operate between Moscow and London. He joins from
Goldman Sachs, Moscow, and was previously employed with UBS and
National Bank Trust.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
appointed Timothy Chia as Chairman of its Asian business. He was
previously employed with PAMA Group Inc, the Asian investment
and asset management arm of The Prudential Insurance Company of
America.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS
The global accounting firm appointed Jeannette Chu to the
U.S. Advisory Forensic Services Practice on Tuesday. She joins
from the U.S. Department of Commerce, and was previously
employed with the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.
UBS
UBS Wealth Management Americas made a raft of big hires in
February and early March, taking on at least 13 advisers who
managed more than $1.7 billion in client assets.
BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL
Banco Santander Brasil, the nation's largest foreign bank,
hired Conrado Engel, the former head of the Brazil unit of rival
HSBC Holdings, to oversee retail banking amid
government efforts to lower borrowing costs and encourage
competition in the industry, on Tuesday.
CHICAGO BOARD OPTIONS EXCHANGE
The head of the Chicago Board Options Exchange's
market-regulation department has left the company, the second
compliance official to leave the exchange amid a regulatory
investigation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
FULTON FINANCIAL
Fulton's Chief Executive Scott Smith, Jr announced plans to
retire, and the board of directors named E. Philip Wenger as
successor. Smith would retire on December 31, 2012.
MANNING & NAPIER
The investment management company appointed Michael J.
Serventi to the company's board of directors as an independent
director. Serventi joins from Summer Street Capital Partners,
and was previously employed with Lew-Mark Baking Company.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL
The Dallas-based investment management firm appointed Artis
Terrell Jr as director of business development. Terrell joins
from The Williams Capital Group.
MUMTALAKAT
Bahrain's $9 billion sovereign wealth fund appointed Mahmood
Hashem al-Kooheji as its new chief executive on Wednesday,
replacing Talal Al Zain who resigned last month to set up his
own investment firm.