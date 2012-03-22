CORRECTED-MOVES-Barclays, UBS, Volksbanken AG, Icahn Enterprises

BRIEF-Exlservice Holdings files for non-timely 10-K
* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mfrHIh) Further company coverage:
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
BARCLAYS
The bank appointed Sayoko Kozakai as Relationship Director, Financial Institutions, Japan, and Patrick Leung as Relationship Director, Financial Institutions, Greater China. Kozakai joins from Citibank Japan. Leung joins from National Australia Bank Hong Kong.
UBS
UBS Global Asset Management said Christof Kutsche, Chief Executive of UBS Global AM's Asia Pacific business is stepping down.
ICAHN ENTERPRISES
Icahn Enterprises LP said it has appointed SungHwan Cho as chief financial officer after Dominick Ragone resigned on March 16.
VOLKSBANKEN AG
Ailing Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, in which the state is about to take a stake of up to 49 percent, will get new management after losing nearly 1.4 billion euros ($1.85 billion) last year, a source close to the situation said.
Austrian media have named former BAWAG PSK executive Stephan Koren as a potential successor for Volksbanken Chief Executive Gerald Wenzel, whose contract ends next month.
HCC INSURANCE HOLDINGS
HCC Insurance appointed William N. Burke as chief operating officer and executive vice president on Wednesday. Burke joins from Aon Risk Solutions.
* 21St Century Oncology Holdings - On Feb 26, william spalding resigned from his position as ceo and returned to board of co, effective immediately
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc- total oil and gas revenue recognized for quarter was RMB94 million as compared to RMB86 million previous year