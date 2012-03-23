MOVES-Coutts, Ageas, UBS AG

March 23The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG <UBSN.VX >
The U.S. brokerage arm of the Swiss bank shook up its
leadership ranks on Friday, removing a layer of management under
Chief Executive Officer Robert McCann and giving private wealth
management head Jason Chandler a bigger role.
KAMES CAPITAL
The investment management company appointed Piers Hillier as
head of overseas equities. Hillier joins from West LB Mellon
Asset Management.
HEDGE FUND RESEARCH
HFR appointed Joel M. Schwab as a managing director. Schwab
joins from eVestment Alliance LLC.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
appointed Jennifer Mathias as its chief financial officer.
Mathias joins from Lloyds Banking Group.
The company appointed Errol D'Souza as chief risk officer
for Asia, based in Singapore. D'Souza joins from UBS Wealth
Management in Singapore.
AGEAS SA
Belgian real estate investment group Cofinimmo's
Chief Executive Serge Fautre has left the company to take up the
reins at insurer Ageas' real estate arm AG Real Estate, the two
companies said on Friday.