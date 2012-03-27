CORRECTED-Moves-Raymond James, JPMorgan Chase, KKR

March 27 The following financial services
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The investment bank and brokerage has expanded its adviser
base in Arizona, adding a veteran Wall Street broker who most
recently worked at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he managed
$200 million in client assets.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The Wall Street bank said its board had nominated Timothy
Flynn, retired chairman of KPMG International, for election as a
director at the bank's May 15 annual shareholders meeting.
KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO
John Mack, whose aggressiveness and affinity for cost
cutting as chief executive at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse
earned him the nickname "Mack the Knife" on Wall Street, has
become the latest industry grandee to join Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co as a senior adviser.
HIGHTOWER ADVISORS LLC
HighTower Advisors LLC, a broker-owned wealth manager that
has grown by hiring from top U.S. brokerages, has landed a
veteran Merrill Lynch adviser who managed $200 million in client
assets.
Adviser Charles Holt joined HighTower's Pagnato-Karp group
on Friday after more than two decades at Merrill Lynch, the
brokerage now owned by Bank of America.
BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & CO
The boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G.
Edwards & Sons, said on Monday it added three former Wells Fargo
advisers in Ohio, opening its second branch in the
state.
GUARANTY BANCORP
The bank holding company appointed Steve McConahey to its
Board of Directors. McConahey is the co-founder of Gate Capital,
a private equity investment firm.
TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS
The investment company appointed managing director James
O'Hara as its president.
FOREX CLUB
The online brokerage appointed Michael Klena as its chief
executive. He was previously employed with E*Trade Financial.
NOW PENSIONS
The company appointed Win Robbins to its Board of Trustee
directors. Robbins was previously employed with Barclays Global
Investors and Credit Suisse Asset Management.
MATCHPOINT INVESTMENT FUND
The hedge fund appointed its Chief Financial Officer Ken
Chuen as its chief operating officer.