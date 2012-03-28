MOVES-ASX, StellarOne, ADIA, Aon Hewitt

March 28 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ASX
Australia's ASX, operator of Asia's fourth-largest bourse,
appointed Roderic Holliday-Smith as chairman. He will replace
David Gonski who was appointed chairman of the Australian
government's sovereign wealth fund earlier in the month.
ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the
world's largest sovereign wealth funds, has appointed Eduardo
Favrin as head of Latin America in its latest move to strengthen
its emerging markets platform.
MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES
The subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)
named Cliff De Souza as its principal executive officer
in New York. De Souza is currently chief executive of Mitsubishi
UFJ Securities International (MUSI) in London.
STELLARONE CORP
The company said its Chief Executive and President OR Barham
would retire effective Dec. 31, 2013, and the company has
initiated a CEO succession plan.
AON HEWITT
The global human resource consulting and outsourcing
business arm of Aon Corp said Sion Cole has returned to
its UK Investment Consulting practice as a senior member of the
team. Cole rejoins from UBS Global Asset Management.
PREPAYD INC
The financial services company appointed Jonathan Wilson as
controller, vice president of finance and in-house counsel.
FIRST RESERVE CORP
The energy industry-focused investment company appointed
Managing Director Alex Krueger as its president.
CAPCO
The consultancy firm appointed Tara Brady as a partner and
member of the European management team. Brady joins from Calyx
Group.
TRG POST TRADE SERVICES
The provider of comprehensive systems audit services
appointed Steven Ramsay as director of implementation services.
Ramsay was previously with Linklaters and JP Morgan.