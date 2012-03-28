MOVES-ASX, StellarOne, ADIA, Aon Hewitt

March 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ASX

Australia's ASX, operator of Asia's fourth-largest bourse, appointed Roderic Holliday-Smith as chairman. He will replace David Gonski who was appointed chairman of the Australian government's sovereign wealth fund earlier in the month.

ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, has appointed Eduardo Favrin as head of Latin America in its latest move to strengthen its emerging markets platform.

MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES

The subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) named Cliff De Souza as its principal executive officer in New York. De Souza is currently chief executive of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International (MUSI) in London.

STELLARONE CORP

The company said its Chief Executive and President OR Barham would retire effective Dec. 31, 2013, and the company has initiated a CEO succession plan.

AON HEWITT

The global human resource consulting and outsourcing business arm of Aon Corp said Sion Cole has returned to its UK Investment Consulting practice as a senior member of the team. Cole rejoins from UBS Global Asset Management.

PREPAYD INC

The financial services company appointed Jonathan Wilson as controller, vice president of finance and in-house counsel.

FIRST RESERVE CORP

The energy industry-focused investment company appointed Managing Director Alex Krueger as its president.

CAPCO

The consultancy firm appointed Tara Brady as a partner and member of the European management team. Brady joins from Calyx Group.

TRG POST TRADE SERVICES

The provider of comprehensive systems audit services appointed Steven Ramsay as director of implementation services. Ramsay was previously with Linklaters and JP Morgan.