MOVES-BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, UBS

April 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The French bank's asset management arm appointed Robert Harrison as the chief executive of its North America operations, and David Grybas as the CEO of its Australia operations.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's second-biggest listed lender said it appointed Vincent Mortier as chief financial officer of its corporate and investment bank (CIB). Mortier was earlier global co-head of equity finance at its CIB.

Societe Generale also announced the creation of two new business lines within CIB- a corporate finance line headed by Thierry d'Argent, and a financial institutions department, headed by Pierre-Yves Bonnet.

UBS

The Swiss bank's Americas' head Robert McCann has formed a committee of banking veterans to rebuild the company's U.S. investment bank. The committee includes heads of UBS' investment bank, global equities business, global asset management and its wealth management and investment solutions business.

BARCLAYS

London-based Barclays appointed John Langley and Joe Mcgrath as co-heads of its global finance and risk solutions business, and Larry Wieseneck as its chief strategy officer.

Barclays also added two veteran financial advisers, Matthew Celenza and Larry DiGioia, from Morgan Stanley's private wealth management division in California, expanding its Americas team in Los Angeles. They joined the bank's Wealth and Investment Management division in March.

HSBC

Europe's largest bank appointed company veteran Stuart Milne to head its Indian operations as chief executive, the London-listed bank said.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES

The payment processor appointed Frank Martire as its chief executive and chairman.

JEFFERIES GROUP

Global securities and investment banking group Jefferies named Rohit Bansal as head of distressed and special situations trading. Bansal joins Jefferies from Citigroup.

BLACKROCK

BlackRock Investments Canada Inc, a unit of New-York based BlackRock Inc, said its Chief Executive Som Seif was leaving the company less than three months after it acquired Seif's Claymore Investments Inc.

APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP

The company, which provides financing to small and mid-sized businesses, said Gene Donnelly, chief financial officer of Apollo Global Management, would serve as its interim CFO. Apollo said it has initiated a search for a new combined CFO and treasurer, as Mark Harris will be unable to join on the decided date.

UNION FIRST MARKET BANKSHARES CORP

The bank holding company said Anthony Peay will take over as chief banking officer, and will continue to serve as chief financial officer until a replacement is named.

GREEN DOT CORP

The prepaid debit card company appointed Ralph Calvano as senior vice president, processing. Calvano joins Green Dot from Fidelity National Information Services.

DEKABANK

Germany's savings bank association fired Franz Waas, the head of its fund management arm DekaBank on Monday, citing disagreements over pay.

THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC

The property and casualty insurer said it is launching a second region in the western United States, to be led by David Kuhn, who joined the company as regional president.

BRASKEM AMERICA FINANCO CO

Brasken America appointed Fernando Musa chief executive.

UNION BANK OF INDIA

The bank appointed D. Sarkar as chairman and managing director.

RANIERI PARTNERS LLC

The financial services company appointed Richard Bartolo and Jack Thompson as managing directors. Bartolo was previously a managing director at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Thompson joins from The Mundane Funds USA.

DENTONS PENSION MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Dentons appointed Keith Gorbutt as technical manager of the company. Gorbutt previously worked with James Hay and Norwich Union.

BAKER TILLY

The accountancy and tax company appointed Steven Law as restructuring and recovery partner.

KOREA INVESTMENT CORP

Korea Investment Corp appointed Don Lee Dong-Ik as its new chief investment officer. Lee was earlier the managing director and head of its private-market group.

MARSH'S INFRASTRUCTURE PRACTICE

The insurance broking and risk management company appointed Edwin Charnaud as chairman of its global infrastructure practice. Charnaud will retain his current responsibilities as leader of Marsh's private equity and mergers & acquisitions practice in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

M&G INVESTMENTS

M&G Investments said Phil Cliff assumed management of the M&G Pan European Dividend Fund and promoted Randeep Somel to co-fund manager from deputy manager of the M&G Managed Growth Fund, on Monday.