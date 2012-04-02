MOVES-BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, UBS

April 2 The following financial services
BNP PARIBAS SA
The French bank's asset management arm appointed Robert
Harrison as the chief executive of its North America operations,
and David Grybas as the CEO of its Australia operations.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's second-biggest listed lender said it appointed
Vincent Mortier as chief financial officer of its corporate and
investment bank (CIB). Mortier was earlier global co-head of
equity finance at its CIB.
Societe Generale also announced the creation of two new
business lines within CIB- a corporate finance line headed by
Thierry d'Argent, and a financial institutions department,
headed by Pierre-Yves Bonnet.
UBS
The Swiss bank's Americas' head Robert McCann has formed a
committee of banking veterans to rebuild the company's U.S.
investment bank. The committee includes heads of UBS' investment
bank, global equities business, global asset management and its
wealth management and investment solutions business.
BARCLAYS
London-based Barclays appointed John Langley and Joe Mcgrath
as co-heads of its global finance and risk solutions business,
and Larry Wieseneck as its chief strategy officer.
Barclays also added two veteran financial advisers, Matthew
Celenza and Larry DiGioia, from Morgan Stanley's private
wealth management division in California, expanding its Americas
team in Los Angeles. They joined the bank's Wealth and
Investment Management division in March.
HSBC
Europe's largest bank appointed company veteran Stuart Milne
to head its Indian operations as chief executive, the
London-listed bank said.
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES
The payment processor appointed Frank Martire as its chief
executive and chairman.
JEFFERIES GROUP
Global securities and investment banking group Jefferies
named Rohit Bansal as head of distressed and special situations
trading. Bansal joins Jefferies from Citigroup.
BLACKROCK
BlackRock Investments Canada Inc, a unit of New-York based
BlackRock Inc, said its Chief Executive Som Seif was
leaving the company less than three months after it acquired
Seif's Claymore Investments Inc.
APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP
The company, which provides financing to small and mid-sized
businesses, said Gene Donnelly, chief financial officer of
Apollo Global Management, would serve as its interim CFO. Apollo
said it has initiated a search for a new combined CFO and
treasurer, as Mark Harris will be unable to join on the decided
date.
UNION FIRST MARKET BANKSHARES CORP
The bank holding company said Anthony Peay will take over as
chief banking officer, and will continue to serve as chief
financial officer until a replacement is named.
GREEN DOT CORP
The prepaid debit card company appointed Ralph Calvano as
senior vice president, processing. Calvano joins Green Dot from
Fidelity National Information Services.
DEKABANK
Germany's savings bank association fired Franz Waas, the
head of its fund management arm DekaBank on Monday,
citing disagreements over pay.
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC
The property and casualty insurer said it is launching a
second region in the western United States, to be led by David
Kuhn, who joined the company as regional president.
BRASKEM AMERICA FINANCO CO
Brasken America appointed Fernando Musa chief executive.
UNION BANK OF INDIA
The bank appointed D. Sarkar as chairman and managing
director.
RANIERI PARTNERS LLC
The financial services company appointed Richard Bartolo and
Jack Thompson as managing directors. Bartolo was previously a
managing director at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Thompson
joins from The Mundane Funds USA.
DENTONS PENSION MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Dentons appointed Keith Gorbutt as technical manager of the
company. Gorbutt previously worked with James Hay and Norwich
Union.
BAKER TILLY
The accountancy and tax company appointed Steven Law as
restructuring and recovery partner.
KOREA INVESTMENT CORP
Korea Investment Corp appointed Don Lee Dong-Ik as its new
chief investment officer. Lee was earlier the managing director
and head of its private-market group.
MARSH'S INFRASTRUCTURE PRACTICE
The insurance broking and risk management company appointed
Edwin Charnaud as chairman of its global infrastructure
practice. Charnaud will retain his current responsibilities as
leader of Marsh's private equity and mergers & acquisitions
practice in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
M&G INVESTMENTS
M&G Investments said Phil Cliff assumed management of the
M&G Pan European Dividend Fund and promoted Randeep Somel to
co-fund manager from deputy manager of the M&G Managed Growth
Fund, on Monday.