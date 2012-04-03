MOVES-JP Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse

April 3 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JP MORGAN
JP Morgan's Ian Hannam, one of its most senior
London-based bankers, has decided to resign after being fined by
Britain's financial watchdog for market abuse, according to an
internal memo the bank sent to staff.
CITIGROUP
The third-largest U.S. bank appointed Rohan Weerasinghe as
general counsel. Michael Helfer, who has been general counsel
and corporate secretary for nine years, will become vice
chairman. Both appointments will be effective June 1.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss lender named Tim Perry the new head of oil and
natural gas for the Americas, which he adds to his current role
as head of Credit Suisse's Houston office. Ray Wood was named
head of power and renewables for the Americas in addition to his
current position as global head of renewables, according to a
memo the bank sent out to its staff on Monday.
ABN AMRO
The nationalized Dutch bank appointed Daniel Teo as country
chief operating officer, Singapore and chief operating officer,
private banking, Asia. Teo joins from Bank of Singapore.
NYSE EURONEXT
The chairman of NYSE Euronext's futures unit Liffe, Hugh
Freedberg, will step down next month and Liffe director Alan
Whiting will replace him.
The exchange operator also named Peter Leukert as global
chief information officer.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's biggest money manager said seven emerging market
specialists will be joining the company from BNP Paribas
Investment Partners to form a new emerging markets debt team.
The new team will be based in London.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
The bank said it has appointed Peter Davis as CEO Japan,
effective May 1. Davis is head of utilities and infrastructure
at ANZ.
CAMBRIA AFRICA PLC
The investment company appointed Tania Sanders as its chief
financial officer and director.
TATA SONS
Madhu Kannan, the youngest CEO of Asia's oldest bourse, is
leaving Bombay Stock Exchange operator BSE Ltd to join Tata
Sons, which controls India's largest corporate house, where he
will be group head of business development.
PERMAL GROUP
Permal Group appointed Richard Cordsen as executive vice
president of business development and investment advisory.
Cordsen joins from Woodbine Capital Advisors.
RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The company appointed James Neill as investment director
based in London. Neill joins from Newton Investment Management.
DYNASTY FINANCIAL PARTNERS
The wealth management start-up that has grown over the past
year by attracting brokers from big Wall Street firms, added a
veteran former Smith Barney manager, Jerry Eberhardt, to its
board of directors.
BERRY ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The wealth management company appointed Paul Cadman as
director of IFA sales. Cadman joins from Quilter.
DLA PIPER
The law firm said John Altorelli, Alexander Fraser, Patrick
Costello and Gerald Francese have joined the firm's Corporate
and Finance practice as partners in New York. They join from
Dewey & LeBoeuf.