MOVES-JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Willis, KPMG

JP MORGAN CHASE
JP Morgan appointed Abdulaziz al Helaissi as its new head of
corporate banking in the Middle East and North Africa, the
lender said in a statement on Wednesday.
The U.S. investment bank also named Declan Hegarty,
previously head of HSBC's Abu Dhabi business, as a
managing director at its global corporate bank division covering
the United Arab Emirates.
WELLS FARGO
The company appointed Charles Kohler as deputy head for
global payment services (GPS), and Timothy Merrell as director
of payments consulting, strategy and customer experience for
GPS. Kohler and Merrell join from Deutsche Bank.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Ameriprise has expanded its adviser base in Texas, adding a
veteran adviser who managed $114 million in client assets to its
employee broker-dealer division. Charles Hart joined
Ameriprise's Plano, Texas, office in March after more than a
decade with VSR Financial Services Inc, the Overland Park,
Kansas-based wealth management firm.
COMMERCIAL BANK OF KUWAIT
The bank appointed Nuhad Saliba as its chief executive, it
said in a statement on Wednesday. Saliba comes with more than 28
years of experience at various lenders, including Citigroup
and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in the United Arab
Emirates.
CENTER BANCORP INC
The bank holding company appointed Frederick Fish to the
board of directors of the bank and of its unit Union Center
National Bank. Fish is a managing member of The Real Estate
Equity Company LLC.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS
The bank holding company appointed Yoshihide Enomoto as
chief executive and president of its retail brokerage business
in Japan. Enomoto joins from Aon.
CIBC
The Canadian bank appointed Leon Esterhuizen as executive
director, Arnold Van Graan as director and Ben McEwen as
research associate. Esterhuizen, Graan and McEwen join from
Royal Bank of Canada.
OAK HILL ADVISORS
The investment company appointed William Bohnsack as its
president. He earlier served as the company's chief operating
officer since 2001 and was one of its four senior partners since
2005.
TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS
The investment company appointed Brian Krumrei as managing
director, and Jenny Baxter as principal. Krumrei was earlier
working with TSG's investments in Cytosport and Alterna, and
Baxter was working with the company's investment in Smashbox
Cosmetics.
BAKER TILLY
The accountancy and tax company appointed Mark Abbott and
Terry Oliver as directors at its East Anglia tax practice.
Abbott and Oliver earlier held the position of manager.
KPMG LLP
The company appointed Tim Elliott as a partner in the debt
advisory business.
JONES DAY
The law firm said a team of five lawyers will be joining its
M&A Practice in its new office in Düsseldorf.