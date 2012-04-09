Moves-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank

April 9The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP
The bank's Indian unit said it appointed Jane Ong as the
head of corporate affairs for Citi South Asia. Jane joins from
Royal Bank of Scotland in India.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Germany's biggest lender said on Sunday that its Middle
East, North Africa (MENA) Chairman Henry Azzam, a veteran in the
region, has stepped down from his position at the German lender.
Azzam was named non-executive chairman of the bank in 2010.
Prior to that he was chief executive of the bank's Middle East
business.