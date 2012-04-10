MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Ernst & Young, Foros

April 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS

Veteran Goldman Sachs dealmaker Yoel Zaoui is set to retire, the latest in a series of high profile departures from investment banks shaking up top management in the wake of the financial crisis.

Zaoui, a Morocco-born Frenchman, had been with the company for 24 years and would now become senior director - an honorary title - according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

FOROS

Foros has named Sean Fernandes as a managing director. Earlier, Fernandes was working as a managing director with Goldman Sachs.

MARCO POLO CAPITAL MARKETS LLC

Marco Polo Capital Markets LLC named Lee Fensterstock as chief executive and member of the company's board of directors.

ACADIASOFT

The company, which helps automate collateral management for derivative traders, appointed Chris Walsh as chief operating officer. Walsh served as a senior vice president NYSE Euronext's technologies division.

STEPHENS INC

The investment banking firm named Jonathan Ruykhaver as its managing director. Ruykhaver, who will be based out of Stephens' Nashville office, has worked with equity research teams at Morgan Keegan, ThinkEquity LLC and Raymond James.

SHUAA CAPITAL

Shuaa said it is appointing Colin Macdonald, previously a top banker at ABN AMRO, as chief executive, replacing Michael Philipp, who stepped down after just six months at the helm of the struggling investment bank.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm named David Holtze its new global tax leader, overseeing 29,000 tax professionals. Holtze, who joined the company in 1981, was the global chief operating officer for tax, responsible for monitoring the operations of Ernst's $6 billion global tax practice.

OPCAPITA LLP

The British private investment firm, specializing in operational turnarounds in the European retail, consumer and leisure sectors, named Stephen Alexander as a third operating partner.

J O HAMBRO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Peter Rutter to its global equities team. Rutter was previously a partner and fund manager at IronBridge Capital Management.

AQUILA CAPITAL

The Hamburg-based alternative investment company named Armin Gudat as senior fund manager in its quantitative team. He joins from AXA Rosenberg and has previously held roles at key German lenders like Dresdner Bank and Westfalenbank.