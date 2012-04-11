MOVES-UBS AG, HPM PARTNERS LLC

April 11 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
Swiss bank UBS AG named Gerard Cremoux to lead its
Latin American investment banking unit from Sao Paulo to pursue
more business in a region with robust capital markets and
fast-growing domestic rivals.
HPM PARTNERS LLC
HPM Partners LLC, a boutique investment and wealth
management firm, has hired four former Deutsche Bank AG
managing directors in California to open its
fourth U.S. office as it expands on the West Coast.
JONES LANG LASALLE
The property brokerage and advisory group has appointed Paul
Betts to the newly created role of EMEA Head of Logistics and
Industrial. He led the King Sturge business in France before the
2011 merger between King Sturge and Jones Lang LaSalle. Betts
will continue to be based in Paris.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL
The company has reorganized the senior management structure
within its employee broker-dealer unit, creating new
geographical divisions as the company works to integrate its
recently acquired Morgan Keegan brokerage.
The company named Erik Fruland, a 20-year veteran of Raymond
James, as chief operating officer of Raymond James & Associates
Private Client Group, replacing Scott Curtis, who is now
president of Raymond James' independent division.
MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS
The Asian financial services group said it appointed Jisang
Yoo as its chief executive with immediate effect. Yoo has been
serving as the chief financial officer of the firm and has been
associated with Mirae Asset India since 2009.
NEWEDGE
The brokerage, formed as a 50:50 joint venture between
Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, named
Jeff Pollack as chief financial officer for the Americas, based
in its New York office. Pollack was the CFO and COO of Mizuho
Securities USA.
MAREX SPECTRON
The privately owned financial broking company appointed Ana
Puchi-Donnelly as head of the sugar market making desk in London
as part of the firm's strategy to strengthen its agricultural
product offering. Puchi-Donnelly joins from Credit Agricole
where she was a director and senior agricultural commodities
trader.
ROWAN DARTINGTON
The independent private client stockbroker hired Ian
Entwhistle as relationship and business development manager.
Entwhistle, who will be based at the firm's Hereford office, has
worked at National Association of Pension Funds.
AKSIA
The hedge fund research and advisory firm named Oliver
Newton as a senior adviser in its London office. Newton joins
from Tarchon Capital Management. Prior to that he worked at
KPMG's London-based business advisory & services team.