MOVES-WELLS FARGO, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Six Bank of America Merrill Lynch bankers have
followed top European dealmaker Andrea Orcel to UBS,
weeks after the Swiss bank hired the Italian to co-head its
investment bank in a spectacular coup.
WELLS FARGO & CO
Wells Fargo & Company expanded its broker ranks in
Colorado, adding a veteran adviser from UBS Wealth Management
Americas to its Wells Fargo Advisors brokerage unit, the company
said on Friday.
Adviser David Halsch, a three-decade industry veteran,
joined Wells Fargo's Denver office on Thursday from UBS AG's
U.S. brokerage, a recruiter with knowledge of
the move told Reuters.
SAC CAPITAL ADVISOR
Jay Luo, SAC Capital Advisors' head in Asia, is leaving
Steven A. Cohen's $14 billion firm, two sources said, in one of
the most high-profile departures for some years in the regional
hedge fund industry.